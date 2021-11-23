Game Maker's Antitrust Case Sent Back To Drawing Board

By Bryan Koenig (November 23, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Game developer Wolfire will have to redo its proposed antitrust class action against online gaming giant Valve after a Seattle federal judge found the complaint does not adequately show that Valve's ability to charge a 30% commission is based solely on its alleged efforts to limit game distribution alternatives. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour dismissed Wolfire Games LLC's claims on Friday but gave the company a chance to amend its allegations that Valve forces developers to comply with "most favored nations" provisions. Those measures prevent developers that sell games on Valve's hugely popular Steam gaming platform from offering better prices elsewhere...

