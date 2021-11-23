Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Game Maker's Antitrust Case Sent Back To Drawing Board

By Bryan Koenig (November 23, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Game developer Wolfire will have to redo its proposed antitrust class action against online gaming giant Valve after a Seattle federal judge found the complaint does not adequately show that Valve's ability to charge a 30% commission is based solely on its alleged efforts to limit game distribution alternatives.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour dismissed Wolfire Games LLC's claims on Friday but gave the company a chance to amend its allegations that Valve forces developers to comply with "most favored nations" provisions. Those measures prevent developers that sell games on Valve's hugely popular Steam gaming platform from offering better prices elsewhere...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!