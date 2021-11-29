Proposed DACA Rule Draws Over 9K Comments

By Jennifer Doherty (November 29, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's proposed rule to reinforce the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program has attracted more than 9,300 responses ahead of Monday's deadline for public comments, with many calling for broader changes than the regulations set out. Notable among the groups that wrote in support of the proposed rule, which would solidify protections including work authorization and deportation relief for individuals who came to the U.S. as children without legal immigration status, was a coalition of 24 state attorneys general led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "While congressional action is needed to permanently address the treatment of...

