Border Wall Campaign Urges Justices To Undo Asset Freeze

By Alyssa Aquino (November 23, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- A border wall fundraising campaign tied to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon urged the U.S. Supreme Court to unfreeze its bank accounts, saying the executives charged with defrauding donors never owned the accounts or the money held in them. After the Second Circuit refused to lift a New York federal judge's freeze on three of the campaign's accounts while a criminal trial against its executives is pending, the We Build the Wall campaign told justices that the men charged with fraud can't be ordered to forfeit property they never owned. "The case … presents a significant, and if not corrected, dangerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS