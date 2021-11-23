Migrants Argue For High Court To Uphold Bond Hearings

By Grace Dixon (November 23, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- Migrants urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm parallel Third and Ninth Circuit findings that noncitizens detained for more than six months are entitled to bond hearings, saying the controlling immigration statute necessitates hearings before a neutral decision-maker. In separate briefs filed on Monday, the immigrants involved in both circuit court rulings argued that the relevant section of the Immigration and Nationality Act should be read to require a custody hearing before an immigration judge for individuals with final deportation orders who are still in federal custody after six months. The migrants added that the government's current review process is an...

