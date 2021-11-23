Ga. Judge Orders Cardi B Medical Records In Libel Case

By Rosie Manins (November 23, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has ordered the Center for Women's Pelvic Health at UCLA to produce medical records for Cardi B in the rapper's defamation case against a YouTube celebrity gossip blogger. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II asked on Monday for any and all records in the Los Angeles medical center's possession that are solely related to the testing of herpes and HPV, or human papillomavirus, for Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar. Cardi B alleges that Georgia blogger Latasha Kebe has slandered her in numerous online videos by saying, among other things, that the rapper has...

