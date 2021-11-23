Jury Awards $730M To Kin Of Driver Killed In Wide-Load Crash

By Jonathan Capriel (November 23, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- A Texas state jury has awarded $730 million to the family of a 73-year-old woman who was killed when the top of her car was ripped off by a submarine propeller being hauled by an overloaded tractor-trailer, finding the transporters were negligent while carrying the wide-load cargo and violated a duty of care owed to the septuagenarian. The two-part verdict, delivered Friday and Monday, said three companies that made up the convoy of vehicles carrying the 197,000-pound U.S. Navy propeller across a two-lane stretch of U.S. Highway 271 in East Texas were 100% responsible for the crash that killed Toni Combest,...

