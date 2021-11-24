NSO Wants 9th Circ. To Revisit Refusal To Ax WhatsApp Row

By Allison Grande (November 24, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Israeli spyware maker NSO Group is urging the Ninth Circuit to review a panel ruling that refused to grant it immunity for claims that it hacked into the phones of 1,400 WhatsApp users, arguing that it shouldn't be held liable for how foreign states use its software. In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, NSO Group Technologies Ltd. railed against a Nov. 8 panel decision that refused to let it off the hook for claims being pressed by WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook Inc. — which was recently renamed Meta Platforms Inc. — that the surveillance software firm breached U.S. computer crime law by...

