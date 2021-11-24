3rd Circ. Tosses Ex-NFLer's Concussion Settlement Bid

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 24, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday backed the denial of a $1.5 million concussion settlement for former National Football League defensive end Amon Gordon, ruling that the ex-player improperly raised new arguments on appeal. A three-judge panel said that a Pennsylvania federal court thoroughly addressed Gordon's question challenging the reasoning behind a special master rejecting his claim for a portion of the concussion settlement. However, the panel said, Gordon's appeal seeking an explanation about why the court sided with the special master was irrelevant because those issues weren't presented to the lower court. "Although Gordon claims that the court should have given...

