State AGs Tell 11th Circ. Trans Bathroom Rule Discriminates

By Nathan Hale (November 29, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- A group of 23 state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James have lined up on the side of a transgender Florida student by urging the full Eleventh Circuit to uphold its ruling that his school board's gender-based bathroom policy is unconstitutional. In a friend of the court brief filed Friday ahead of a rehearing of the case by the full bench of the Atlanta-based appeals court, the attorneys general said they wanted to describe the success of policies in their states aimed at combating discrimination against transgender people and to argue that the St. Johns County School Board's policy...

