Ex-OSI Controller Gets 3 Years For Insider Trading Conviction

By Rachel Scharf (November 30, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- A former OSI Systems executive was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Monday after a California federal jury convicted him of insider trading on the technology company's confidential information to the tune of $475,000. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer slapped Mark A. Loman, 60, with a 35-month prison term and $600,000 fine. According to prosecutors, Judge Fischer said during sentencing that Loman "betrayed his employer and the market." Loman, once OSI's vice president of finance and corporate controller, was convicted Sept. 2 on eight counts of securities fraud and insider trading following a 10-day jury trial. Six of the counts stemmed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS