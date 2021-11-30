Developer Asks 4th Circ. To Revive $500M Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 30, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- A sports and entertainment real estate developer asked the Fourth Circuit to reverse a lower court's dismissal of its COVID-19 insurance suit, arguing that its policy with Affiliated FM did not require a structural alteration for its properties to receive coverage. The Cordish Cos. further argued in its opening brief Monday that the district judge improperly reached factual conclusions when dismissing its $500 million suit in August. Cordish said U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander should have accepted as true its allegations that the coronavirus causes physical damage by rendering property unusable. "The court overlooked Cordish's well-pleaded allegations about the widespread...

