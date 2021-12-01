Facebook Doubles Down On Dismissal Bid In FTC Dispute

By Hailey Konnath (December 1, 2021, 11:08 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. on Wednesday responded to the Federal Trade Commission's efforts to keep its latest antitrust suit against the social media giant alive, arguing that the agency's monopolization claims are backed by nothing more than "inapposite statistics and admitted assumptions to dress up conclusory speculation." Facebook's reply brief was in response to the FTC's opposition to its motion to dismiss. Last month, the FTC urged the D.C. federal court to reject the dismissal bid, arguing that the court already determined that the agency has adequately pled that Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc., participates in a relevant antitrust market....

