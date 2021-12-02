Avenatti Wants New Nike Trial Over Potential Brady Violation

By Lauren Berg (December 2, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- After winning a mistrial this summer in his California wire fraud case over prosecutors' failure to share potentially exculpatory evidence, Michael Avenatti told a New York federal judge Thursday that similar concerns require a new trial following his conviction for trying to extort $25 million from Nike. Avenatti was convicted last year and sentenced in July to 2½ years for extortion-related charges, but in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, the disgraced attorney said there are concerns that Manhattan prosecutors didn't disclose potentially exculpatory evidence related to his supposed "desperate" financial situation that was a cornerstone of the...

