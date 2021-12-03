Motley Rice Atty To Lead PlayStation Antitrust Class

By J. Edward Moreno (December 3, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appointed Michael M. Buchman of Motley Rice LLC as interim lead counsel for a consolidated antitrust class action against Sony over PlayStation digital downloads. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg issued an order Friday naming Motley Rice as the lead firm on the case after efforts from the three lead plaintiffs to squeeze in four firms as co-lead counsel. The lead plaintiffs — Adrian Cendejas, Agustin Caccuri and Allen Neumark — are accusing Sony of abusing their market dominance to overcharge gamers. In November, the three lead plaintiffs accusing Sony of illegally monopolizing PlayStation's online ecosystem sought the...

