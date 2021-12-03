California Pizza Kitchen Ex-Employees Sue After Data Breach

By Ben Kochman (December 3, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Two former employees of California Pizza Kitchen Inc. are at risk of fraud and identity theft after a cyberattack that exposed the Social Security numbers of more than 100,000 people, a new suit filed in California federal court claims. In a putative class action filed Thursday, former California Pizza Kitchen employees Doug Wallace and Alondra Meza said that the hack, which the company says exposed the Social Security numbers of up to 103,767 current and former workers, could have been avoided or more quickly discovered had the company taken further steps to secure its network. Wallace has seen unauthorized credit card...

