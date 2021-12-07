Stroock Adds 2 Partners In Real Estate, Corporate Groups

By Madison Arnold (December 7, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP picked up two additional partners, one in its real estate group and the other in its corporate group. The firm announced Monday the additions of Timothy DeKeyser in Miami from Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP and Yong-Nam Jun in Los Angeles from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. The two attorneys make the 12th and 13th lateral hires for Stroock so far this year. "These additions demonstrate how we are further enhancing all of our offices. Yong and Tim have great experience and provide us with an opportunity to further leverage our strong presence...

