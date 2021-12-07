Former Shkreli Co. Inks Deal Worth Up To $40M With FTC, AGs

By Bryan Koenig (December 7, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Martin Shkreli's former company and one of its executives settled out of an antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general Tuesday, with a deal in New York federal court. The deal, which comes with no admission of wrongdoing, puts Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent Phoenixus AG on the hook for a minimum of $10 million and possibly up to $40 million. It also includes Kevin Mulleady, Phoenixus' chairman and a former executive for Vyera, who agreed to a seven-year ban on working for or holding more than an 8% share in most pharmaceutical companies. The settlement leaves Shkreli,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS