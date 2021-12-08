Biden Aims For Zero-Carbon Federal Government By 2050

By Keith Goldberg (December 8, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the federal government to decarbonize itself by 2050, a task that includes zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions from federal vehicle fleets and buildings and from any federal procurement. The executive order directs the federal government to draw all its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2030 and make only zero-emission vehicle purchases by 2035 — including 100% zero-emission cars and other light-duty vehicles by 2027. The order also directs the government to achieve a net-zero emissions building portfolio by 2045 and net-zero emissions from federal procurement no later than 2050. There are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS