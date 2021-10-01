Donziger Sent Home 1½ Months Into Contempt Sentence

By Rachel Scharf (December 9, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger was released to home confinement Thursday after serving less than two months of his six-month criminal contempt sentence in Connecticut federal prison, counsel for the disbarred human rights lawyer confirmed. Steven Donziger, pictured outside the Manhattan federal court in October, had reported to the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury on Oct. 27 to serve a sentence for disobeying court orders. (Pete Brush | Law360) Donziger had reported to the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury on Oct. 27 to begin serving the sentence handed down by Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska, who convicted him in July for disobeying court orders in civil litigation over a since-overturned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS