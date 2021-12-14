5 Benefits Rulings From 2021 That Attorneys Should Know

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 14, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court averted chaos for employee health care plans by rejecting a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, and the Ninth Circuit gave states a green light to try to boost workers' retirement savings by backing California's auto-IRA program. Here, Law360 recaps these and three other noteworthy benefits rulings from 2021. ACA Survives High Court Challenge The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June upholding the Affordable Care Act was one of the most significant rulings affecting employee benefits this year, given how high the stakes were. The court's finding that a group of Republican-led states lacked standing to pursue their...

