Tornadoes Damaging But Manageable, Insurer Analysts Say

By Eli Flesch (December 14, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- Property damage from last week's deadly tornado outbreak in the U.S. could push annual insurance industry losses to their highest level in years, according to market analysts, but early signs pointed to a manageable event. The tornadoes are a punishing end to a year in which Hurricane Ida caused about $30 billion to $40 billion in damage, and the specter of global climate change was realized in the form of large storms in disaster-prone areas, according to reports issued this week. Market analyst AM Best called the tornado outbreak an outlier, but a costly one. December is usually an uneventful month...

