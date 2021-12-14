Policyholder Group Backs Developer's Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (December 14, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Nonprofit advocacy group United Policyholders backed a sports and entertainment real estate developer in its Fourth Circuit COVID-19 coverage appeal, arguing a lower court conflated "physical loss" and "damage" in an Affiliated FM policy. The policyholder group said in an amicus brief Monday that the plain meaning of the phrase "physical loss or damage" should include Cordish Cos. being unable to use property for its intended purpose. Cordish asked the Fourth Circuit in November to reverse U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander's dismissal of its $500 million suit, arguing that its policy with Affiliated does not require a structural alteration. "The district...

