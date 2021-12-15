Harvard Prof Rips 'Mangled' China-Ties Case As Trial Opens

By Chris Villani (December 15, 2021, 11:15 AM EST) -- A lawyer for a renowned Harvard University nanotechnology professor accused of lying about his ties to China blasted the government for a "mangled" and "misguided" prosecution as his trial kicked off Wednesday in a packed Boston courtroom. Charles Lieber is accused of reeling in millions in federal grant funding while concealing his connection to China's Thousand Talents Program and the Wuhan University of Technology. Experts have said the high-profile trial could mark a turning point in the U.S. Department of Justice's broader China Initiative, an anti-espionage crackdown that has seen mixed results in court and drawn accusations of prosecutorial misconduct. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS