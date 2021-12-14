Opioid Makers Cement Calif. Win As Judge Spurns Objections

By Craig Clough (December 14, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- An Orange County judge finalized his decision Tuesday and granted a win to major drugmakers accused of causing an opioid epidemic in California, delivering a blow to four communities that represented the people of the state during a monthslong trial. In signing his statement of decision and judgment, Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Wilson rejected 50 objections to his tentative decision that were filed by the city of Oakland, and the counties of Orange, Los Angeles and Santa Clara on behalf of the people of the state of California. The decision is a major win for Johnson & Johnson,...

