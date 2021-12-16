Nobel Hopes Drove Harvard Prof To China Program, Jury Told

By Chris Villani (December 16, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A renowned Harvard University professor's quest for a Nobel Prize led him to work with a Chinese research program, a Boston jury heard Thursday, as prosecutors sought to prove the researcher lied about the arrangement while reeling in U.S. grant money. In a day replete with documents being read and legal sparring over whether the jury should be able to see them, prosecutors sought to leave no doubt about the relationship Charles Lieber — who's charged with making a false statement — entered into with the Wuhan University of Technology and China's so-called Thousand Talents program. With FBI special agent Kara...

