Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nobel Hopes Drove Harvard Prof To China Program, Jury Told

By Chris Villani (December 16, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A renowned Harvard University professor's quest for a Nobel Prize led him to work with a Chinese research program, a Boston jury heard Thursday, as prosecutors sought to prove the researcher lied about the arrangement while reeling in U.S. grant money.

In a day replete with documents being read and legal sparring over whether the jury should be able to see them, prosecutors sought to leave no doubt about the relationship Charles Lieber — who's charged with making a false statement — entered into with the Wuhan University of Technology and China's so-called Thousand Talents program.

With FBI special agent Kara...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!