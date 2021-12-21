Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

The Biggest Privacy Developments Of 2021

By Allison Grande (December 21, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- The consumer privacy law landscape continued to expand in 2021, with two more U.S. states and China notably joining the fray, while the U.S. Supreme Court significantly narrowed the path for bringing robocall and other statutory privacy claims to federal court. 

Here, Law360 looks at some of the top privacy developments from the past year. 

Virginia, Colorado Join State Privacy Law Patchwork

After California passed its landmark consumer privacy law in 2018, attention turned to which states would be first to follow. Virginia and Colorado answered that call in 2021, putting new laws on the books that will require businesses to give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!