3 Real Estate Cases To Watch In 2022

By Emma Whitford (January 3, 2022, 12:32 PM EST) -- While the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is still front of mind for real estate attorneys, a diverse range of legal challenges are expected to take the spotlight in 2022, touching on everything from fair housing law to eminent domain. Here, Law360 looks at three real estate-related disputes lawyers will be watching in 2022. Tenant Screener Faces Discrimination Claims A federal lawsuit in Connecticut headed to trial in March aims to establish that third-party tenant screening services that landlords use to assess a prospective renter must adhere to federal anti-discrimination law. The suit, targeting CoreLogic Rental Property Solutions – now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS