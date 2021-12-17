Jury Sees Harvard Prof Admit 'Damning' China Ties On Video

By Chris Villani (December 17, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Harvard University professor told FBI agents after his 2020 arrest that they had "damning" evidence that he concealed ties to a Chinese recruitment program, according to a tape played for jurors Friday on the fourth day of his trial. Former Harvard chemistry chair Charles Lieber told FBI agents he "may have signed a document he shouldn't have signed," according to a video shown to jurors on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) In the first public airing of a videotape his attorneys fought to keep from the Boston federal jury's eyes, former Harvard chemistry chair Charles Lieber is shown acknowledging signing a contract to...

