SDNY Judge Says Feds Misled Her In Hedge Fund Case

By Jack Queen (December 17, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A hedge fund executive convicted of fraud should get a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence that could have helped him, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Friday, delivering a scathing rebuke to prosecutors for giving "misleading and flat-out incorrect" answers about what they had. In a long-awaited ruling, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla found that prosecutors deprived former Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh Ahuja and bond trader Jeremy Shor of a fair trial by repeatedly withholding evidence and making "misleading and erroneous statements" that were later disproved by internal government emails. The ruling is the latest in a string of...

