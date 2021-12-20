Hiding China Ties Key To Harvard Prof's Grants, Jury Told

By Chris Villani (December 20, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- A renowned Harvard University professor may not have received millions in U.S. grant money had federal authorities known about his ties to a Chinese research program, a Boston jury heard Monday. Jurors in the criminal trial of Charles Lieber heard testimony from witnesses at the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health as prosecutors sought to show the former Harvard chemistry chair misled both entities into believing he did not work for China's so-called Thousand Talents program, an initiative aimed at enticing the brightest academic minds in the world to do research for China. Dr. Michael Lauer, an NIH deputy director, told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS