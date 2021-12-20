LA Times Asks To Unseal Feds' Plans For MLB Overdose Trial

By Rachel Scharf (December 20, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Times asked a Texas federal judge on Monday to unseal the government's witness and evidence lists for the upcoming criminal trial of a former Major League Baseball team staffer accused of supplying Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with a fatal drug dose. The Times asked U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means for permission to intervene in the case against former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who prosecutors say distributed a fentanyl-laced oxycodone tablet discovered in the Texas hotel room where Skaggs overdosed in 2019. According to the Times, Judge Means has allowed both the prosecution...

