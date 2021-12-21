DOJ Opioid Trial Team Tainted By Kirkland Ties, Ex-CEO Says

By Jeff Overley (December 21, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Justice lawyer who acquired "inside knowledge" about a drug distributor while at Kirkland & Ellis has seemingly been enlisted to exploit that knowledge in the opioid prosecution of the distributor's ex-CEO, and the DOJ's entire trial team should be disqualified, according to filings in New York federal court. In Monday's filings, counsel for onetime Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. CEO Laurence F. Doud III argued that the DOJ lawyer, Thomas Somerset Burnett, has a conflict of interest because of confidential information he obtained while working on pharmaceutical antitrust cases at Kirkland. As a result, Burnett should get the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS