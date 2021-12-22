Opioid Judge's 'Many Errors' Ruined Trial, Pharmacies Charge

By Jeff Overley (December 22, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- National pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are unleashing thinly veiled attacks on the impartiality of the Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation, insisting he made numerous mistakes that always favored plaintiffs during a landmark trial and tainted a jury verdict. The airing of grievances consumed most of a 50-page motion the pharmacies filed late Tuesday seeking a new trial after the first jury verdict in opioid crisis litigation found that their dispensing of narcotic painkillers contributed to a "public nuisance" of opioid abuse in two Ohio counties. "From the beginning of this trial until the jury's verdict, this court...

