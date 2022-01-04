Mass. Residents Renew Bid To Stop DOI Mashpee Land Trust

By Joyce Hanson (January 4, 2022, 10:03 PM EST) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city have asked a D.C. federal court to reopen their claims against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its taking of land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's proposed casino project. The residents of Taunton filed on Jan. 1 to reopen their case as they look to challenge the DOI's Dec. 22 affirmation of a 2015 decision to take the land into trust. That affirmation, signed by Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, permits the residents to once again pursue their Administrative Procedure Act suit challenging the department and to file an amended complaint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS