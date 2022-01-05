Teva Urges Judge To Limit Walgreens, CVS Antitrust Claims

By Hannah Albarazi (January 5, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals urged a California federal judge Wednesday to curb antitrust claims brought by Walgreens, CVS and other retailers alleging that the pharmaceutical giant conspired with rival Gilead to keep generic versions of blockbuster HIV treatments off the market, arguing that some of the retailers' claims are time-barred. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA's counsel told U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen during a remote hearing that the retailers cannot seek relief for alleged overcharges on purchases that were made more than four years before the filing of their own complaint. Alleged injuries that occurred before September 2017 are outside the four-year statute of...

