Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maxwell Wants New Trial After Juror Reveals Past Sex Abuse

By Max Jaeger (January 5, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell demanded a new trial Wednesday after a juror publicly revealed he was a sex-abuse survivor and said he didn't recall being asked about it during jury selection.

Ghislaine Maxwell, depicted in a courtroom sketch on the day of her sex-trafficking conviction, is demanding a new trial after a juror revealed he was a sex-abuse survivor but didn't recall being asked as much on a jury questionnaire. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Speaking to media outlets Tuesday using his first and middle names, juror Scotty David said he "flew through'' the prospective juror questionnaire and revealed to fellow jurors during deliberations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!