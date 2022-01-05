Maxwell Wants New Trial After Juror Reveals Past Sex Abuse

By Max Jaeger (January 5, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell demanded a new trial Wednesday after a juror publicly revealed he was a sex-abuse survivor and said he didn't recall being asked about it during jury selection. Ghislaine Maxwell, depicted in a courtroom sketch on the day of her sex-trafficking conviction, is demanding a new trial after a juror revealed he was a sex-abuse survivor but didn't recall being asked as much on a jury questionnaire. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Speaking to media outlets Tuesday using his first and middle names, juror Scotty David said he "flew through'' the prospective juror questionnaire and revealed to fellow jurors during deliberations...

