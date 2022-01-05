Ex-Boeing Technical Pilot's 737 Max Fraud Trial Set For March

By Linda Chiem (January 5, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- The criminal fraud trial for a former Boeing Co. chief technical pilot accused of misleading the Federal Aviation Administration during its review of the 737 Max has been bumped to March after a Texas federal judge granted his lawyers' request for more time to prepare his defense. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor on Tuesday rescheduled for March 7 the trial of Mark A. Forkner, Boeing's former chief technical pilot who was indicted in October for allegedly duping federal safety regulators during their review and certification of the 737 Max. Judge O'Connor granted Forkner's request for a third continuance "out of an...

