More Than 30 Law Firms Guided 2021's Biggest Deals

By Benjamin Horney (January 7, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The largest global mergers and acquisitions from 2021 featured big names across multiple industries, including U.S. content provider WarnerMedia and Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery technology company Grab, while also showcasing the popularity of disparate deal types like de-SPAC mergers and spinoffs. More than 30 law firms advised on the 10 largest M&A transactions that took place last year, according to data provided by Dealogic. Leading the pack was Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, which advised on three of the top 10. Five firms held roles on two of the deals: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Cravath...

