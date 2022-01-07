FisherBroyles Adds Attys From Jones Day, Polsinelli

By Adrian Cruz (January 7, 2022, 3:26 PM EST) -- Virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP announced that it hired a pair of experienced BigLaw partners to its Boston and Dallas offices, continuing the firm's growth spree over the past few years. Boston-based tax attorney Doug Banghart joined FisherBroyles on Jan. 3 after an eight-year stint with Jones Day. A graduate of Washington and Lee University School of Law, he works with a variety of clients including investors, developers, local governments and nonprofits on tax credits involved in real estate redevelopment projects. Banghart told Law360 on Friday that he chose to join the firm after speaking to a former colleague at FisherBroyles...

