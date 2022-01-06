Avenatti Can't Get Virus Delay For NY Stormy Daniels Trial

By Max Jaeger (January 6, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- New York City's surging COVID-19 rates won't delay embattled California attorney Michael Avenatti's upcoming criminal trial for allegedly stealing the proceeds of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels' book, but the court will remain flexible if a delay is warranted, a Manhattan federal judge said Wednesday. "The court is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will revisit the issue in the event it concludes that trial cannot be conducted safely or in a manner that would ensure the right to a fair trial," U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said in a docket order, noting he reached his decision "substantially for the reasons...

