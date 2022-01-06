Dead Keystone XL Means States' Suit Is Moot, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (January 6, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge Thursday tossed a suit brought by Texas, Montana and a score of other states challenging President Joe Biden's authority to cancel the permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the suit is moot since the pipeline project has been terminated. In an 18-page order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown granted the federal government's motion to dismiss the suit, agreeing that there is no case or controversy because the pipeline's original builder, TC Energy, announced in June that it would not be pursuing the project any further. The states argued that there is still...

