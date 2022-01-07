Treasury Reveals $1.1B In Shuffled Pandemic Rent Assistance

By Emma Whitford (January 7, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday unveiled it has shuffled $1.1 billion in pandemic rental assistance funding between numerous jurisdictions across the country, the first move in an ongoing effort to boost programs with demonstrated need. The bulk of the newly freed-up funds — nearly $875 million — in the more than $46 billion Emergency Rental Assistance, or ERA, program are being passed voluntarily between jurisdictions within a given state. For example, Louisiana is sending $37 million of its initial allocation to be administered by New Orleans and another $33 million to Baton Rouge. Tens of millions of dollars...

