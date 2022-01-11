Riddell Beats Helmet Bellwethers But Can't Dodge Defect Row

By Lauraann Wood (January 11, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge handed Riddell helmet maker BRG Sports Inc. a win Monday over a group of bellwether plaintiffs who claimed the helmets had insufficient injury warning labels but said the company can't exit the consolidated litigation just yet. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said he sided with BRG over the claims that survived an earlier summary judgment ruling because the group of former high school football players who'd been picked as bellwether plaintiffs for discovery "came nowhere close" to producing expert testimony necessary to go to trial over Riddell helmets' alleged lack of warning labels. The ruling ends each...

