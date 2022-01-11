How 3 States Are Leading The Way On Environmental Justice

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 11, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- Through efforts like strengthening permitting processes and increasing public participation in development decisions, three states in particular have been leaders in addressing the concerns of environmental justice communities, potentially serving as models to other states and the federal government. New Jersey, Washington and California have been at the forefront of envisioning new ways to address the concerns of communities that experience a disproportionate share of health and environmental problems from nearby polluting industries. These states have passed laws, appointed new leaders and worked on new regulations intended to properly assess where these communities exist and how to alleviate some of the pollution burdens they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS