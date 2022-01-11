Pine Tree Drops $64M On Los Angeles-Area Retail Center

By Andrew McIntyre (January 11, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- Illinois retail real estate firm Pine Tree has picked up a Los Angeles-area retail plaza from Texas-based real estate firm EB Arrow for $64.1 million, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the seller's broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The deal is for Glendale Marketplace, which has 154,049 square feet and is located in Glendale, California. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said more than 2,100 new multifamily units have been built in the "rapidly expanding trade area" in which Glendale Marketplace is located. "The property offers a large pedestrian alleyway lined with retail [suites] and has ample parking augmented by an adjacent public...

