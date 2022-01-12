Prince Andrew Must Face Epstein Victim's Sex Abuse Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 12, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss claims that Prince Andrew assaulted a woman "lent out for sexual purposes" as a minor by Jeffrey Epstein, saying it's up to a jury to decide whether the allegations are barred by a 2009 settlement agreement. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss Virginia L. Giuffre's August lawsuit alleging the British royal forced her to have sex at the homes of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the deceased financier's former girlfriend convicted of sex-trafficking in December. Prince Andrew had argued the suit is precluded by a $500,000 civil settlement that...

