The Hottest FCA Cases And Trends To Watch In 2022

By Jeff Overley and Daniel Wilson (January 19, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- The False Claims Act litigation landscape at the dawn of 2022 is teeming with intrigue as the U.S. Supreme Court eyes one of the law's deepest circuit splits, lawyers ponder the paucity of enforcement involving pandemic relief spending, and prosecutors increasingly pursue fraud theories targeting private equity investors and lax cybersecurity. Here, Law360 spotlights cases with far-reaching implications and maps out the new FCA frontiers that lawsuits are beginning to explore. Pandemic Cases Modest Despite 'Tough Talk' Congress' nine-figure cash infusion into the health care industry to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic has generated widespread expectations of an FCA onslaught targeting...

