Contractors To Pay $1M To End Small-Business Fraud Claims

By Morgan Conley (January 13, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Two construction companies, one based in Texas and the other in Idaho, agreed to pay $1.15 million to settle allegations that they worked together to fraudulently secure Army construction contracts reserved for eligible small businesses, Colorado federal prosecutors announced. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a statement Wednesday that the Native American Services Corp., based in Idaho's Silver Valley, will pay $750,000 and Mirador Enterprises Inc. of El Paso, Texas, will pay $400,000 to settle the allegations against them. Federal prosecutors allege that the Native American company was pulling the strings behind Mirador's bid for the...

