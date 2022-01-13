Avenatti Seeks $94M Over Solitary Confinement 'Retaliation'

By Hannah Albarazi (January 13, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- Michael Avenatti has filed a $94 million injury claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act, alleging President Donald J. Trump and former Attorney General William Barr threw him into the most restrictive part of a New York jail as retaliation for his public criticisms of the Trump administration. Avenatti — the California attorney best known for his representation of Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Trump — claimed Wednesday he suffered "severe mental anguish" and a "loss of natural psychological development" as a result of weeks he spent in solitary confinement. "A federal district court judge has found that I was...

