Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (January 14, 2022, 6:35 PM GMT) -- The past week has seen the University of Cambridge sue Mastercard, British makeup brands face off over intellectual property, and the National Crime Agency bid to seize assets from a lottery jackpot winner. 

Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K.

Financial Services

Bird & Lovibond (a Firm) v. Barclays Bank PLC and another

Barclays Bank and the U.K. government's Department for Work and Pensions have been hit with a Part 7 claim filed Jan. 13 by London solicitors Bird & Lovibond. 

Bird & Lovibond is representing itself. 

The case is Bird & Lovibond (A Firm) v. Barclays Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!